Minister promises steps to ease traffic congestion in Kannur city

Kannur

23 June 2021 23:37 IST

Flyover, bypass projects to get priority

Public Works and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said that immediate steps will be taken to reduce traffic congestion in Kannur city and surrounding areas. He was speaking at a meeting of people’s representatives and officials on Wednesday.

“Kannur city is one of the busiest areas from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram. Traffic congestion is a major obstacle to the development not only of Kannur but also of Malabar,” the Minister said.

The Kannur city road improvement project, including the proposed underpass and the Kannur flyover, will be implemented with utmost priority.

The Minister said that Kannur is a district with immense potential in the field of tourism.

He said the ongoing projects, including the Malabar River Cruise Tourism project, will be completed soon.

MLAs who attended the meeting said that steps should be taken to expedite the completion of ongoing projects such as airport roads, hill highways, KSTP roads, construction of bridges and land acquisition.