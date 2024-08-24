ADVERTISEMENT

Minister promises rehabilitation, job opportunities for Chooralmala landslide survivors

Published - August 24, 2024 01:39 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said that the government will provide job opportunities and ensure rehabilitation of survivors of the Chooralmala landslides.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the media after visiting the affected areas on Friday, Mr. Rajan said that elaborate arrangements had been made for the rehabilitation of survivors, and there was no need for them to fear isolation in temporary rehabilitation areas.

Many families in the area had lost their land, properties, and jobs, and the government would extend support to all survivors, the Minister said. Mr. Rajan said that arrangements had been made for the continuous education of students in the affected areas at the government higher secondary school in Meppadi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a meeting of the survivors, Chief Secretary V.Venu said that the government would execute a rehabilitation package according to the wishes of the survivors.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dr. Venu said the government would not treat the rehabilitation project as just a relocation project but would ensure all basic facilities to the survivors.

Wayanad landslides: Kerala HC asks State govt. to give instructions to banks not to deduct EMIs of loans from accounts of affected persons

He added that local experts’ advice and opinions would be sought for the rehabilitation, and the government aimed to construct the township in a time-bound manner.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US