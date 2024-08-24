Minister promises rehabilitation, job opportunities for Chooralmala landslide survivors

Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said that the government will provide job opportunities and ensure rehabilitation of survivors of the Chooralmala landslides.

Speaking to the media after visiting the affected areas on Friday, Mr. Rajan said that elaborate arrangements had been made for the rehabilitation of survivors, and there was no need for them to fear isolation in temporary rehabilitation areas.

Many families in the area had lost their land, properties, and jobs, and the government would extend support to all survivors, the Minister said. Mr. Rajan said that arrangements had been made for the continuous education of students in the affected areas at the government higher secondary school in Meppadi.

Addressing a meeting of the survivors, Chief Secretary V.Venu said that the government would execute a rehabilitation package according to the wishes of the survivors.

Dr. Venu said the government would not treat the rehabilitation project as just a relocation project but would ensure all basic facilities to the survivors.

He added that local experts’ advice and opinions would be sought for the rehabilitation, and the government aimed to construct the township in a time-bound manner.