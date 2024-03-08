Minister promises paddy payments within 15 days of issuing PRS

March 08, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil promised paddy farmers here on Friday that the cash for the paddy procured from them would be given away within 15 days after getting the paddy receipt sheet (PRS). The Minister’s assurance came during a face-to-face with the farmer representatives held at the Collectorate here on Friday.

He said that the problems of the farmers would be addressed one by one. In the next season, paddy procurement and the cash distribution would be made smooth and perfect, the Minister said.

“The government aims at saving the farmers from their troubles. The government will help the farmers. In the current season, paddy procurement will be ensured without any land or quantity limit,” he said.

The Minister said that electronic methods were being considered to obviate the delays in issuing PRS by the Supplyco. Efforts were being made to expedite the dealings with Krishi Bhavan, rice mills and the banks concerned, he said.

The Minister said that farmers would not have to visit the banks frequently to get the money for their paddy. A three-member committee will be formed by including the representatives of Supplyco and banks to address the issues in paddy procurement, banking procedures and cash distribution.

Mr. Anil said that there were several farmers who could not receive the paddy amount in 2022-23. Supplyco will issue the amount directly to those farmers who died or were below 18 years of age or had non-resident Indian (NRI) status, he said, calling upon the farmers not to insist on boycotting PRS.

Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty, who took part in the face-to-face through videoconferencing, said that talks were being held with Tamil Nadu to ensure that Kerala would get the water it deserved from the Aliyar dam.

Farmer representatives raised various issues at the meeting, including procurement, delay in payment, water scarcity, exploitation by middlemen, difficulties in banking, and the need for raising the procurement price.

Presiding over the function, Minister for Local Administration M.B. Rajesh said that a coordination committee would examine the demands of the farmers in connection with the increase of tilling charges.

Mr. Rajesh promised the farmers that the government would implement all its assurances. He said another face-to-face would be arranged with the farmers by May end. “You don’t have to worry about anything at all,” he said.

MLAs P. Prabhakaran, K. Babu, K.D. Prasenan, and P.P. Sumod, District Collector S. Chithra, Supplyco general manager Suraj Shaji, bank consortium representative Naveen, farmer representatives and officials attended the programme.