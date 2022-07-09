Minister promises more facilities in ST colonies

Projects to transform colonies into developed villages will continue without break, said Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal here on Saturday.

He was visiting Payaticherry and Koduvannur Scheduled Tribe colonies in the district. “Uninterrupted drinking water supply, solar street lights, renovation of roads, garbage disposal and upgrading houses will change the face of the colonies. The aim is to improve the quality of life by creating a rural environment. Those living in the area should cultivate their land and profitable ventures can ensure an increase in income,” he said.

The Minister heard the opinion of the residents regarding the facilities in the colonies and directly assessed the shortcomings. He added that the works will be started soon and completed within a year. “Anganwadis with all facilities will be opened in the colonies. We also need to find space for cultural gatherings and the government is sanctioning funds considering all this requirements. Ambedkar village development project will lead the colonies to another phase of development. Renovation of roads passing through colonies and construction of new ones using the corpus funds will also be considered. We are also planning to accommodate libraries,” he added.

While Nirmiti Kendra is in charge of construction, Scheduled Caste Department will allocate funds and implement the projects.