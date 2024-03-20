Minister promises aid for family of youth killed in freak accident

March 20, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

General Education and Labour Minister V. Sivankutty on Wednesday said that the government would ensure assistance to the family of Ananthu, a BDS student, who died here on Tuesday after a boulder accidentally fell on him from a tipper lorry that was transporting boulders to the Vizhinjam International Seaport.

Speaking to the media after visiting Ananthu’s family in Vizhinjam, the Minister said he would consult with the Chief Minister and decide on the relief to be provided to the family of the victim. The Minister also asked the port developer, Adani Group, to provide financial assistance to Ananthu’s family. The port concessionaire should take a lenient step by paying compensation to the family.

‘Complete work soon’

The complaints of the local people that the trucks transporting boulders for the port construction were overloaded would be investigated, the Minister said. Any construction work that does not comply with safety standards will not be permitted, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emphasising the need to complete the construction of Vizhinjam port as soon as possible, the Minister said the safety of the people cannot be compromised. The District Collector has been instructed to look into the issues and submit a report.

Adani Group reaction

Meanwhile, sources close to Adani Group said they would take part in a meeting convened by the Collector on Thursday and the company was ready to do whatever the government suggested in connection with the incident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.