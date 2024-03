March 16, 2024 05:21 am | Updated 05:21 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve on Friday presented the awards for the best performing public sector units in the State. Travancore Cochin Chemicals, Malappuram Cooperative Spinning Mills, Kerala Ceramics Limited, and Kerala Artisans Development Corporation were selected for the awards that carry a cash prize of ₹5 lakh and a plaque. Various factors, including the annual growth rate over the past three years, were taken into account to choose the best PSUs.

