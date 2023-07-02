HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister pledges strict action in false drug possession case

July 02, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Local Self-Governments and Excise M.B. Rajesh on Sunday assured strict action against those responsible for unlawful imprisonment of a woman for nearly three months over false drug possession charges.

In a Facebook post, Mr. Rajesh expressed regret for the hardships faced by Chalakudy native Sheela Sunny who spent 72 days in jail for an offence she had not committed. She was imprisoned during a raid in her beauty parlour in February after Excise officials seized a bag that they alleged contained synthetic drugs. A laboratory test conducted later disproved the theory, putting the Excise department on the defensive.

Mr. Rajesh also vowed to prevent such goof-ups that inconvenienced law-abiding citizens in future.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.