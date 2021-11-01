Minister pays surprise visit to PWD rest house

Thiruvananthapuram

01 November 2021 00:40 IST

Manager of the facility suspended for laxity in its upkeep

Ahead of the launch of the online reservation system at the Public Works Department’s (PWD) rest houses on Monday, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas carried out a surprise inspection at the PWD rest house in the capital, pulling up the staff for laxity in its upkeep.

The manager of the facility was suspended following the Minister’s orders. The inspection was done to check whether the directives issued earlier to make the rest houses ready for the public have been carried out.

Advertising

Advertising

After arriving at the rest house unannounced on Sunday morning, the Minister walked around the premises. Noticing that there has been no clean-up in recent days, with dry leaves and other waste piled up all around, he questioned the rest house manager as to why no periodic cleaning has been carried out. He later visited the kitchen and expressed disappointment at its condition.

“It is now two months since the Government took a decision to improve the conditions at rest houses and open online booking. Would you keep this place clean only if the Minister comes after prior announcement? This cannot be allowed,” Mr. Riyas was heard telling the rest house manager, in a live video of the surprise visit, streamed on his Facebook page.

Later, speaking to presspersons, he said that the Chief Engineer would be asked to take action against the officials who failed to maintain the rest house satisfactorily.

“The PWD is opening its online booking facility at rest houses from tomorrow, with the support of everyone. We had issued clear instructions to all rest house officials to ensure cleanliness. However, it seems such instructions are not applicable here. I have carried out checks here and what I saw here can never be allowed. Stringent action will be taken against those who fail to implement the Government’s directives,” he said.