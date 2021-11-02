Minister pays surprise visit to Pareeksha Bhavan

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty conducted a surprise visit at Pareeksha Bhavan here on Tuesday following complaints that applicants and complainants calling up the office were not getting necessary information and often, calls to the reception went unattended.

On reaching Pareeksha Bhavan, Mr. Sivankutty headed directly to the reception and spoke to the employee there. Top officials who reached the reception on hearing of the Minister’s visit were informed about the complaints received by the Minister.

Mr. Sivankutty directed that more people be posted to attend calls by applicants and complainants, and if need be more telephones lines be utilised for this. Steps should be taken to ensure that such complaints do not arise in future, the Minister said. The officials assured the Minister that necessary steps would be taken.

The Minister also directed that the reception and surroundings be cleaned.