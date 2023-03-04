HamberMenu
Minister orders temporary closure of water park after students fall ill

March 04, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Veena George has ordered the temporary closure of the Silver Storm water theme park in Athirappilly after many students who visited it recently fell sick. The Minister’s order came after health officials conducted an inspection at the park. They collected samples of water from the park. Results are yet to come in. A few students from Ernakulam, who had visited the water-theme park, were hospitalised with fever, vomiting, and fatigue. A few of them were diagnosed with leptospirosis. The health officials are also inspecting other places visited by the students during their trip.

