Minister orders repairs to Karappuzha Irrigation Project

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

24 July 2020 23:22 IST

Repairs to the Karappuzha Irrigation Project in Wayanad would be completed this financial year so that the left and right bank canals could be utilised to their full capacity for irrigation.

Water Resources Minister K. Krishnankutty has issued instructions in this regard while assessing the progress of the annual plan works of the Irrigation Department. The Karappuzha project had suffered severe damage in the floods of 2018 and 2019. The 625-metre-long, 28-metre-high dam across the Karappuzha, a tributary of the Kabani river, is situated at Vazhavatta.

The project is meant to irrigate 5,600 hectares through the 130-km-long canal network.

Advertising

Advertising