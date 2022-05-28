Minister orders probe into school fee allegation

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has ordered a probe into the allegation that school authorities at the Government Upper Primary School, Vilappilsala, on the outskirts of the city had sought admission fee from students.

The complaint is that textbook fee, special fee, PTA fund, and school development committee fund had been charged from students.

The Deputy Director of Education, Thiruvananthapuram, has been asked to conduct an investigation and submit a report. The Minister had earlier clarified that illegal fee should not be sought from students by schools.

Nearly ₹2,000 is said to have been charged from a student.