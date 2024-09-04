GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minister orders probe into ‘illegal constructions’ at Chokramudi

Collector asked to submit report within a week on allegations of encroachment for the constructions, which pose landslide threat to those living downstream

Updated - September 04, 2024 08:18 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
The construction activities at Chokaramudi hills near Bison Valley in Idukki

The construction activities at Chokaramudi hills near Bison Valley in Idukki | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Revenue Minister K. Rajan has ordered a probe into the large-scale illegal constructions in the Chokramudi hills upstream of Bison Valley grama panchayat, near Munnar, in Idukki.

Mr. Rajan on Wednesday directed Idukki District Collector V. Vigneshwari to submit a detailed report within one week. “If encroachment is confirmed, the government will take over the land. The government has also directed that criminal cases be registered if forged title deeds are found in the area,” said Mr. Rajan. The government would take further action after getting the probe report, he added.

‘Stop memo ignored’

Recently, residents of the Bison Valley village had raised the issue of constructions in the Chokramudi hills and alleged that the structures on the red zone area posed a landslide threat to the 2,000 families living downstream. A report submitted by the Bison Valley village officer to the Devikulam tahsildar stated that large-scale illegal constructions were made in the Chokramudi hills by ignoring the department-issued stop memo.

Devikulam Subcollector V.M. Jayakrishnan directed the Devikulam tahsildar to submit a detailed report on the construction activities on Chokramudi hills. “The tahsildar-level report has not yet been received, and we are waiting for it,” said Mr. Jayakrishnan.

Meanwhile, residents of Bison Valley are going ahead with the signature collection campaign from the public. They plant to send petitions to the President, Prime Minister, Chief Minister, and Devikulam munsiff court demanding immediate action against the construction activities in Chokramudi.

Published - September 04, 2024 08:16 pm IST

