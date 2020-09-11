Minister orders probe into death of newborn

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja on Thursday ordered an inquiry into the death of a newborn after a doctor at a community health centre (CHC) here reportedly refused to attend to the delivery of the baby citing COVID-19 protocol.
The baby was born to Haneef and Sameer, residents of Manikoth at Panoor. The mother was eight-month pregnant and delivered the baby at home before she could be shifted to the Panoor CHC.
Terming it unfortunate, Ms. Shylaja ordered the District Medical Officer to probe the incident and submit a report. She also ordered the transfer of the doctor and staff nurse from the CHC.
Meanwhile, the family members of the woman said they had approached the doctor at the health centre. But the doctor did not listen to them. Citing COVID-19 protocol, the doctor refused to attend to the case, they alleged.
Though nurses from a nearby clinic rushed to help, the baby could not be saved.
E. Maneesh, district secretary, Janakiya Vedi, demanded stringent action against the doctor and other health workers at the CHC.
