Minister orders probe construction lapses at Chembuchira school

28 November 2020 21:05 IST

Minister for General Education C. Ravindranath has directed General Education Secretary A. Shajahan to inquire into the construction activities at Government Higher Secondary School, Chembuchira, Thrissur, and submit a report.

This follows allegations of malpractice in the construction of a new building at the school, located in the Minister’s constituency, Puthukkad.

Serious malpractices were found in the construction of the building, built using KIIFB funds to the tune of ₹3 crore and ₹87 lakh from the MLA fund. Plastering has been coming off the walls and roof in many places.

As malpractices were detected, the school authorities have asked the contractor to stop work. According to local people, many of the classrooms were leaking in the recent rain.

Meanwhile, a statement from KITE-Infra on Saturday said that in connection with complaints related to the construction, the government of India undertaking WAPCOS Ltd. that is monitoring the work had submitted an interim report to KITE.

A seven-member team led by former LSGD engineer Sajikumar had conducted the inspection on behalf of the WAPCOS. The team found that the structure of the building, including concrete work, was strong and safe after a rebound hammer test and other checks were conducted.

However, the plastering in the toilet block and stair room was not up to the mark. As soon as the problems in plastering by the contractor were detected, a notice was issued, the team found. Plastering samples were also collected for tests.

Wherever problems were detected with the plastering, RCC (reinforced cement concrete) columns and beams were tested for stability and found to be safe. Required registers such as quality register were being maintained at the site.

The statement from S. Chandrakumar, coordinator (Technical), KITE-Infra, said the structure was strong, and a part of the building was used for conducting class the past academic year. Though problems detected early this month with the plastering were not related to the structural strength, a detailed investigation into the reasons for it and strict action against those responsible for the lapses had been ordered.