Minister orders inquiry

February 14, 2022 21:26 IST

Special Correspondent

Thiruvananthapuram

Health Minister Veena George has ordered an inquiry into the recent incidents at Thrissur and Kozhikode Mental Health Centres, which pointed to a possible lapses in security in the institutions.

The Deputy Director of Health Services, who is in charge of mental health, will lead the inquiry. The Health department is already conducting inquiries into similar incidents which happened earlier.

At an emergency meeting called here on Monday to discuss the issues in mental health centres, the Minister directed that a special committee be constituted to study the issues in these institutions and to give recommendations on modernising mental health centres, improving infrastructure in them and making these more patient-friendly

Principal Secretary (Health), Rajan Khobragade; Director of Health Services, V. R. Raju; and senior Health officials were present at the meeting.