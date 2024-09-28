GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minister orders inquiry into allegation of a child locked up in a classroom

The school authorities will be asked to submit an explanation, says Bindu

Published - September 28, 2024 07:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice R. Bindu has asked the Director of the Department of Social Justice and its district officer in Thrissur to submit a report on the allegation that a child with cerebral palsy was locked up in a classroom at Seraphic Convent Girls’ High School in Chemmappilly, Peringottukara.

The Minister spoke with the parents of the child and ensured them that the Department of Social Justice will intervene in the issue. The school authorities will be asked to submit an explanation. She said that the school managements have the responsibility to ensure a favourable ecosystem for differently abled children. Any action in violation of the provisions under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act will attract action as per the norms, she said in a release on Friday.

As per the communication, the child was found locked up in a classroom in the first floor of the school on September 23. The school authorities were not available for comment.

