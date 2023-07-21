Minister orders action against ‘absent’ officials of RDD office

July 21, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has directed that action be taken against officials of the Regional Deputy Director’s (RDD) office here who were not present during office hours.

Five officials were not present in the office during an inspection conducted by Director of General Education (DGE) Shanavas S. on the directions of the Minister, a statement from the Minister’s office said on Friday. Following this, the attendance register was collected for inspection. Nidhun, Sujikumar, Anilkumar, Pradeep, and Jayakrishnan were the officials not present during the DGE’s inspection. It was on the basis of the DGE’s report that the Minister directed action against the five officials.

However, it is learnt that the five officials had gone for a routine tea break around 4.15 p.m. to a popular outlet on the city Corporation office compounds where the RDD office functions from when the DGE arrived for the inspection. The break was not an extended one, and as soon as the officials were informed of the DGE’s visit, they returned. The officials would stay late in the evening to finish work, and were not in the habit of taking breaks, even bringing lunch from home.

Meanwhile, as a follow-up to the suspension of two persons in connection with irregularities at the Chengannur RDD office, the Minister signed an order transferring six officials.