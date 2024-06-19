GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minister opens start-up cell, IPR centre at KTU

Published - June 19, 2024 08:07 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Students studying technology should use knowledge capital to improve lives and expand the State’s economy, Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu has said.

She was speaking after inaugurating a ‘start-up cell’ and an IPR (intellectual property rights) centre launched by APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University here on Wednesday.

Underlining the need for students to address problems in the State’s main sector such as education, health, agriculture, and industry, Dr. Bindu called on them to take this up as a main duty of their students life.

The university initiatives should be able to strengthen the bond between education and employment, transform novel ideas into practical solutions, and take up more quality research.

She praised the university for drawing up a project to take on more than 1,000 projects of local bodies and find solutions to them.

I.B. Satheesh, Kattakada MLA, inaugurated the website of an international conference to be hosted by the university next year. Vice Chancellor Saji Gopinath presided over the function, in which Kerala Startup Mission chief executive officer Anoop P. Ambika was present.

The start-up cell and the intellectual property rights (IPR) centre will foster entrepreneurial skills among students, encourage them to pursue entrepreneurship, and enhance their awareness of intellectual property rights.

