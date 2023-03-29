Minister opens smart village offices in Kannur

March 29, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Kannur

Revenue Minister K. Rajan inaugurated the newly constructed Kanhirode and Munderi smart village office buildings on Wednesday.

The buildings were constructed at a cost of ₹44 lakh each under the Plan Scheme 2020-21.

The Kanhirode smart village office has an office area, village officer’s chamber, dining room, record room, help desk, and a waiting area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 174-square-metre, two-storey Munderi smart village office building has an office hall, village officer’s chamber, conference hall, and a record room on the ground floor and a hall on the upper floor.

Ramachandran Kadanapally, MLA, presided over the inaugural functions that were held on the premises of the village offices. District panchayat standing committee chairman V.K. Suresh Babu, District Collector S. Chandrasekhar, people’s representatives, and officials were present.