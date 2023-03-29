HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister opens smart village offices in Kannur

Buildings constructed at a cost of ₹44 lakh each under Plan Scheme 2020-21

March 29, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue Minister K. Rajan inaugurated the newly constructed Kanhirode and Munderi smart village office buildings on Wednesday.

The buildings were constructed at a cost of ₹44 lakh each under the Plan Scheme 2020-21.

The Kanhirode smart village office has an office area, village officer’s chamber, dining room, record room, help desk, and a waiting area.

The 174-square-metre, two-storey Munderi smart village office building has an office hall, village officer’s chamber, conference hall, and a record room on the ground floor and a hall on the upper floor.

Ramachandran Kadanapally, MLA, presided over the inaugural functions that were held on the premises of the village offices. District panchayat standing committee chairman V.K. Suresh Babu, District Collector S. Chandrasekhar, people’s representatives, and officials were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.