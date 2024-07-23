Minister opens new block of IHRD college at Malampuzha

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu inaugurated the first floor of the academic block of the IHRD College of Applied Science at Malampuzha on Monday. She also felicitated students from the college who secured ranks in various examinations.

A. Prabhakaran, MLA, presided over the function. IHRD Director V.A. Arunkumar welcomed the gathering. Public Works department executive engineer Rajesh Chandran presented a report. Malampuzha block panchayat president Bijoy V., Marutharode grama panchayat president P. Unnikrishnan, and college union chairman Neeraj S. spoke.

Felicitated

Anjali Krishna, Meenakshi R., Shilpa S. and Abhinav V. were felicitated for securing top grades in the previous semester examinations of the University of Calicut. The college alumni association offered cash awards to the rank winners.