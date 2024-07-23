GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister opens new block of IHRD college at Malampuzha

Students from the college who secured ranks in various examinations felicitated

Published - July 23, 2024 07:35 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu lighting the lamp to inaugurate the first floor of the academic block of the IHRD College of Applied Science at Malampuzha, near Palakkad, on Monday.

Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu lighting the lamp to inaugurate the first floor of the academic block of the IHRD College of Applied Science at Malampuzha, near Palakkad, on Monday.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu inaugurated the first floor of the academic block of the IHRD College of Applied Science at Malampuzha on Monday. She also felicitated students from the college who secured ranks in various examinations.

A. Prabhakaran, MLA, presided over the function. IHRD Director V.A. Arunkumar welcomed the gathering. Public Works department executive engineer Rajesh Chandran presented a report. Malampuzha block panchayat president Bijoy V., Marutharode grama panchayat president P. Unnikrishnan, and college union chairman Neeraj S. spoke.

Felicitated

Anjali Krishna, Meenakshi R., Shilpa S. and Abhinav V. were felicitated for securing top grades in the previous semester examinations of the University of Calicut. The college alumni association offered cash awards to the rank winners.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.