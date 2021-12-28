Minister opens immunisation block at Irivery

M.V. Govindan, Minister for Local Self Government and Excise, said here on Monday that the health sector had been able to move forward effectively through public intervention.

He was inaugurating the immunisation block at the Iriveri Community Health Centre near here, on Monday.

Mr. Govindan said that the State government was able to bring about amazing changes in the health sector through the Aardram Mission. Kerala had set an example to the world on how to treat COVID-affected people with allied diseases.

“The State has done better than the developed countries in the war against COVID. Kerala is one of the best-vaccinated States in the country,” he said.

The immunisation block was constructed at a cost of ₹12.6 lakh from the Edakkad block panchayat 2019-2020 annual plan. Edakkad block panchayat president P.K. Prameela presided over the function. District panchayat standing committee chairman V.K. Sureshbabu, block panchayat vice president K.P. Balagopalan, standing committee chairperson C.M. Praseetha, and others were present.