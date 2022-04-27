Minister opens farming campaign in Wayanad

April 27, 2022 20:37 IST

‘Njangalum Krishiyilekku’ aims at self-sufficiency in agriculture produce

KALPETTA

“Njangalum Krishiyilekku”, a farming campaign of the State Government to achieve self-sufficiency in agricultural production, would make a revolutionary change in the agriculture sector of the State, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has said. Speaking after inaugurating the campaign here on Wednesday, Mr. Saseendran said that the campaign could lead the State to achieve self-sufficiency in the agricultural sector by creating a new generation of people, who would consider agriculture an honoured profession. The drive would also help to nurture a new outlook among the new generation on agriculture, the Minister said. Wayanad District Panchayat Vice President S. Bindu presided over the function.