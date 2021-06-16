Minister moots soya bean production

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Promoting the production of soya beans, a major ingredient in poultry feed, in the State could prove to be a big help to farmers and the poultry feed industry, Animal Husbandry Minister J. Chinchu Rani has said.

The Minister was speaking after launching the Athulyam Grower poultry feed, a new product from Kerala Feeds Ltd., here on Wednesday. Shortages have hit the domestic poultry industry due to the increased soya bean exports from India, she said.

“Soya bean meal constitutes a key ingredient in the feed. We are dependent on other States for it at present as there is no production here. With assistance from the Agriculture Department, we should be able to produce at least a small quantity here,” Ms. Chinchu Rani said. The State government is committed to providing good quality cattle and poultry feed to farmers in the State at cost-effective rates, she said.

‘Exports up’

Speaking to The Hindu, Kerala Feeds Ltd. managing director B. Sreekumar said soya beans exports from India had risen to approximately 18 lakh tonnes in 2020-21, an increase of almost 50% over the previous fiscal. Consequently, the domestic feed industry has been hit by shortages and a sharp rise in the price of this ingredient.

Athulyam Grower, priced at ₹650 per 20-kg bag, is ideal for chicken aged between eight and 20 weeks. The new product is expected to benefit small-time farmers, Kerala Feeds Ltd. said. The new product has been priced below its production cost of ₹40 per kg so as to help farmers, the Minister said.

Actor Jayaram, the brand ambassador of Kerala Feeds Ltd., and Usha Padmanabhan, Assistant General Manager, spoke.