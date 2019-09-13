Minister mocks ‘artificial renaissance’

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan has taken potshots at the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government for its efforts to revive the renaissance movement in the State.

Inaugurating the 165th Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi Sammelan at the Sivagiri Madhom in Varkala on Friday, Mr. Muraleedharan said renaissance could not be orchestrated artificially. In an apparent reference to the government-sponsored women’s wall organised amidst the Sabarimala controversy, Mr. Muraleedharan said attempts were being made to build walls in the name of renaissance, while Sree Narayana Guru had strived to demolish all walls of discrimination that existed in society. Such barriers will only serve to create divisions among mankind, he said.

Earlier, speaking to mediapersons, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader took a swipe at the government against the background of the emerging split in the Navodhana Samrakshana Samiti (Renaissance Protection Samiti).

Motley group

Calling the combine a motley group hurriedly assembled to scuttled the Sabarimala protest movement, Mr. Muraleedharan said its members had begun to realise the futility of the government’s attempts. While it was necessary for all Hindu community to come together, the State government has no role to play in creating Hindu unity. The failure of its hollow efforts is unsurprising, Mr. Muraleedharan said.

Guru Jayanthi

Speaking at the Guru Jayanthi celebrations, the Minister said the philosophy of Sree Narayana Guru blended both spirituality and materialism. Its increasing relevance was reflected in President Ram Nath Kovind’s policy address when the Narendra Modi government assumed charge recently, he added.

Delivering the presidential address, Sree Narayana Dharma Sanghom Trust president Swami Vishudhananda raised criticism against the Varkala municipality for allegedly impeding various development projects being undertaken at the Sivagiri Madhom.

Adoor Prakash, MP, V. Joy, MLA, Varkala municipal chairperson Bindu Haridas, trust secretary Swami Sandrananda, treasurer Swami Saradananda, entrepreneurs K.G. Baburajan and Desapalan Pradeep were present on the occasion.