Minister M.B. Rajesh calls V.D. Satheesan a traitor

May 31, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Local Administration Minister lashes out at Opposition Leader for keeping mum over ‘Centre’s financial war against Kerala’

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Local Administration M.B. Rajesh lashed out at the Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan for refusing to comment when the Union government was “waging a financial war against the State with the objective of scuttling Kerala’s development”.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, the Minister said Mr. Satheesan was a traitor. “The BJP is aiming at destroying Kerala financially. It is aiming at the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” said Mr. Rajesh.

The Minister said that the Centre was trying to scuttle schemes like social welfare pension and the State’s development through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

“The Opposition Leader, who says he is not aware of the Centre’s actions, is enjoying a vicarious pleasure which is rather inscrutable,” he said. “Blinded by his opposition to the Left, the Opposition Leader is indirectly supporting the BJP and the Union government.”

Mr. Rajesh said that both the BJP and the Leader of the Opposition shared the same voice whenever the State was under attack by the Centre.

“Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan has made it a habit to attack his home State. In his absence, the leader of the Opposition fills his gap,” said Mr. Rajesh.

“Even Deputy Leader of the Opposition P.K. Kunhalikutty responded sharply against the Centre’s policy. But the Mr. Satheesan’s move is inscrutable and shocking,” he said.

