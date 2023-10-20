Minister lays foundation stone

October 20, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - KOLLAM

The government is preparing students for new job opportunities,” said Higher Education Minister R. Bindu here on Friday. She was laying the foundation stone for the lab block, a ₹1.25 crore project, at the Punalur Government Polytechnic College.

“Along with infrastructure development of technical education institutions, changes are also being made in the academic content from time to time. Through this, the new generations can be guided towards different career fields. Reforms are being carried out for a pro-people knowledge society. Students from technical institutions are an integral part of the process to build Navakeralam,” added Dr. Bindu.

She also pointed out Industry on Campus as a project implemented to solve basic issues. “Government is creating infrastructure needed for the new generation of students. The department has envisaged projects worth thousands of crores,” she said.

While Punalur MLA P. S. Supal presided over the function, N.K. Premachandran MP was the chief guest. Department officials, people’s representatives and political party leaders were also present on the occasion.

