HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister lays foundation stone

Minister R. Bindu lays foundation stone for lab block at the Punalur Government Polytechnic College.

October 20, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

 

The government is preparing students for new job opportunities,” said Higher Education Minister R. Bindu here on Friday. She was laying the foundation stone for the lab block, a ₹1.25 crore project, at the Punalur Government Polytechnic College.

“Along with infrastructure development of technical education institutions, changes are also being made in the academic content from time to time. Through this, the new generations can be guided towards different career fields. Reforms are being carried out for a pro-people knowledge society. Students from technical institutions are an integral part of the process to build Navakeralam,” added Dr. Bindu.

She also pointed out Industry on Campus as a project implemented to solve basic issues. “Government is creating infrastructure needed for the new generation of students. The department has envisaged projects worth thousands of crores,” she said.

While Punalur MLA P. S. Supal presided over the function, N.K. Premachandran MP was the chief guest. Department officials, people’s representatives and political party leaders were also present on the occasion.   

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.