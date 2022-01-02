Minister launches work on Kattakada rest house

Thiruvananthapuram

02 January 2022 00:19 IST

To be constructed at a cost of ₹2.68 crore

The Public Works Department is the biggest hospitality team in the State, Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the construction of a rest house at Kattakada here on Friday.

The Minister said the department had an extensive rest house network. A large number of bookings had been received from the time the rest houses were thrown open to the public on November 1. The department had also registered excellent earning through the rest houses , he said.

Monitoring panel

Mr. Riyas said a monitoring committee had been set up in all district centres to monitor the department’s activities.

I.B. Satheesh, MLA, presided. District panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar was present.

The two-storey Kattakada rest house will measure 7,000 sq ft and have facilities such as conference hall, VIP room, visitor room, and six rooms with double beds. It will be constructed at a cost of ₹2.68 crore in one year.