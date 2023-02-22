Minister launches website for higher secondary sample questions

February 22, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A question pool for higher secondary students in the State has been readied by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty on Wednesday inaugurated the website www.questionpool.scert.kerala.gov.in that makes available sample questions for various higher secondary subjects.

The portal at present contains model questions prepared during a higher secondary cluster-level workshop held across the State on February 8. Over 1,000 question papers each for Plus One and Plus Two will be available for downloads by students, parents, and teachers.

The question papers have been prepared considering the syllabus rationalising effected at the national and State levels in the wake of learning gaps experienced by children in the wake of COVID-19. Malayalam translations of questions except for language subjects are also available.

At the portal launch, the Minister appealed to teachers to help students to download the questions.

Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K., SCERT Director Jayaprakash R.K., Higher Secondary Joint Director R. Sureshkumar., and SCERT research officer Ranjith Subhash were present.