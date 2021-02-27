Minister launches water taxi service

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Friday said that the government was aiming at completing the first phase of the Malabar River Cruise Tourism Project this year itself.
He was speaking through videoconferencing after inaugurating the water taxi allotted at Parassinikkadavu as part of the cruise project. The water taxi named “Thacholi Othenan” was designed by the Tourism Department and Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) as part of the project.
Malabar had great potential for tourism. However, full advantage of the possibilities could not be taken till now, Mr. Surendran said. With the opening of the Kannur airport, such possibilities had increased. It was in this context that the government had formulated a massive tourism project connecting the rivers of Kasaragod and Kannur districts for the development of tourism in north Malabar.
Mr. Surendran said the project was being jointly implemented by the Central and State governments at a cost of ₹325 crore. The government planned to inaugurate the first phase of the project this year, adding that 85% of the projects proposed to be implemented in the tourism sector had been commissioned after the LDF came to power.
He said the State government had sanctioned ₹4.67 crore for the purchase of six boats. One of these boats was built and given to the Tourism Department. The KSINC had said that one boat would be available in March and the remaining four in May.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath