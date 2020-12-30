Minister launches various projects on Nirbhaya Day

Legal desk, SOS model home among initiatives

Minister for Women and Child Development K.K. Shylaja inaugurated the Nirbhaya Day observance organised by the Women and Child Development Department and various projects on Tuesday.

The Minister inaugurated a legal desk launched alongside the Nirabhaya Cell to scientifically handle the cases of child sexual abuse survivors and complete the proceedings without delay; the second SOS model home in the district to provide a homely environment to girl survivors of sexual abuse under the age of 12 and support their growth and development; and community-based rehabilitation for unifying rehabilitation efforts of survivors living outside the Nirbhaya Women and Children Home.

In her address, the Minister said that on this Nirbhaya Day, the first step to curb violence against women and children should come from within our families.

“We should work together to ensure there are no more incidents of violence against women such as that was committed against Nirbhaya,” she said.

Four areas

The State Nirbhaya Cell under the department is making major interventions in four areas — prevention, protection, legal procedures, and rehabilitation — for prevention of sexual crimes against women and children.

On its basis, the education of survivors of sexual crimes through the 17 Nirbhaya Women and Children Home in various districts, their skill development, and rehabilitation are made possible. At present, nearly 400 children stay in these homes.

For more scientific training and skill development of these children, work on a model home in Thrissur is under way.

Nirbhaya Day is observed in the State since 2016 when the young woman who was gang-raped in New Delhi on December 16, 2012, died at hospital on December 29. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government has launched a number of initiatives for security of women.

Homes, financial aid

Among these is the Home for Mental Health at Ramavarmapuram in Thrissur for children who face sexual abuse and have mental problems, Tejomaya Home at Edakattuvayal in Ernakulam where survivors who have completed their education can receive skill-based education, and emergency financial aid of up to ₹2 lakh for POCSO survivors, those who face domestic violence, other sexual violence, and acid attack survivors.

Cultural contests and tours for children living in Women and Children Homes; KSRTC bus branding for promotion of Nirbhaya Day; day branding through AIR FM station; face-to face programmes on Doordarshan were among the programmes organised in connection with Nirbhaya Day.