Minister launches Unarv-2022

December 04, 2022 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - KOLLAM

The State government has been implementing various programmes to ensure social equality and fair treatment for differently abled persons, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said.

He was inaugurating ‘Unarv-2022’, jointly organised by Social Justice Department and Kollam district panchayat in connection with International Day of Persons with Disabilities, here on Saturday. “People with disabilities deserve equal rights and equal justice. Many schemes have been formulated to bring them to the mainstream of the society,” he said. District panchayat president Sam K. Daniel presided over the function while Sub Collector Mukund Thakur, District Social Justice Officer Jose Francis, and district panchayat standing committee members, also attended the event.