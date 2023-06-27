ADVERTISEMENT

Minister launches Thattarkonam milk   

June 27, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - KOLLAM

It is a project implemented through the 2022-23 annual plan of Kollam district panchayat that sanctioned ₹10 lakh to provide financial assistance to cooperative societies to start enterprises

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has achieved 90% self-sufficiency in milk production and the services of veterinary doctors along with vehicle facility will be ensured in all blocks by the month of August, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani has said.

She was speaking at the launch of Thattarkonam milk, a project implemented through the 2022-23 annual plan of Kollam district panchayat that had sanctioned ₹10 lakh as part of the project to provide financial assistance to cooperative societies to start enterprises.

Apart from the assistance to start the dairy plant, an additional ₹3 lakh was also allocated to the society through Navnaeetham, district panchayat’s scheme that offers financial aid to produce value-added products from milk. Under the Navneetham scheme, the society is producing sip-up and ghee. “Thattarkonam cooperative society’s activities are exemplary,” said the Minister.

Society president Ushas said that the cooperative had raised ₹17 lakh apart from the amount sanctioned by the district panchayat to launch the product in the market. District panchayat president P.K. Gopan presided over the function while NS Cooperative Hospital president felicitated the first members of the society at the event. District panchayat vice president Sreeja Harish, member S. Selvi, Mukhathala block panchayat president Y. Yashoda, Thrikovilattam grama panchayat president Jalajakumari, and milk society secretary T. Jayaprasad, were also present on the occasion.

