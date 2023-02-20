HamberMenu
Minister launches road construction work in Kuttanad

February 20, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian inaugurating the construction of the Bakery Palam-LC Jetty road at Kainakary in Kuttanad on Monday.

The State government is committed to implement the Kuttanad package, which aims to increase paddy production and make the region a tourism hub, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian has said.

He was inaugurating the construction of the Bakery Palam-LC Jetty road at Kainakary grama panchayat in Kuttanad on Monday. The road will be constructed under the aegis of the Harbour Engineering department.

Mr. Cherian said the government had earmarked ₹135 crore for the Kuttanad package in the 2023-24 Budget. The Kuttanad drinking water scheme would materialise during the tenure of the present Left Democratic Front government.

Thomas K. Thomas, MLA, presided.

