ADVERTISEMENT

Minister launches rabies-free Thiruvananthapuram project

March 01, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

This is aimed at controlling the stray dog population and to eradicate rabies and will involve an increase in the number of vaccinations, sterilisations to control the dog population, and carrying out of a stray dog census

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani on Wednesday launched the ‘Rabies-free Thiruvananthapuram’ project, aimed at controlling the stray dog population and to eradicate rabies. The project will involve an increase in the number of vaccinations, sterilisations to control the dog population, and the carrying out of a stray dog census.

She said that the pilot project would become a model for all local bodies to follow. The Minister flagged off the vehicles arranged for the project. An amount of ₹1.64 crore has been allocated for the project, which is being implemented jointly by the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the Animal Husbandry department, and Compassion for Animal Welfare, with the aid of Indian Immunologicals Limited. Mayor Arya Rajendran presided over the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US