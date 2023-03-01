HamberMenu
Minister launches rabies-free Thiruvananthapuram project

This is aimed at controlling the stray dog population and to eradicate rabies and will involve an increase in the number of vaccinations, sterilisations to control the dog population, and carrying out of a stray dog census

March 01, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani on Wednesday launched the ‘Rabies-free Thiruvananthapuram’ project, aimed at controlling the stray dog population and to eradicate rabies. The project will involve an increase in the number of vaccinations, sterilisations to control the dog population, and the carrying out of a stray dog census.

She said that the pilot project would become a model for all local bodies to follow. The Minister flagged off the vehicles arranged for the project. An amount of ₹1.64 crore has been allocated for the project, which is being implemented jointly by the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the Animal Husbandry department, and Compassion for Animal Welfare, with the aid of Indian Immunologicals Limited. Mayor Arya Rajendran presided over the meeting.

