Minister launches passenger-cum-tourist boat

Kuttanad passenger cum tourist boat

The Kovalam- Bekkal waterway will change the face of Kerala, Water Transport Minister Antony Raju has said.

He was inaugurating 'See Kuttanad', a new passenger-cum-tourist boat of the State Water Transport Department (SWTD) here on Saturday.

Mr. Raju said the waterway would boost tourism prospects in the State. "The 616-km waterway will ensure passenger and freight movements at nominal cost," he said.

The Minister said the process of converting 80% of vessels in the SWTD's fleet into electric-solar boats was nearing completion.

The ₹1.90-crore double-decker boat has a total seating capacity for 90 passengers. The boat will operate on the Punnamada- Kainakary Road Mukku- Mennappally Kayal- Pallathuruthy- Punchiri- Alappuzha route.

H. Salam, MLA, will presided. P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja, SWTD Director Shaji V. Nair and others attended.