Minister launches nutrition clinics across State

Minister for Women and Child Development K.K. Shylaja on Wednesday formally inaugurated the nutrition clinics launched in the State as part of the Sampushta Keralam project.
One nutrition clinic each has opened in 152 blocks and six Corporations in the State with the objective of improving the nutrition of children, adolescents, and women.
The services of a nutritionist or dietician have been made available twice a week in each Integrated Child Development Services block. Children, adolescents, women, pregnant and breastfeeding women are the beneficiaries of the clinics.
In her address at the inauguration, the Minister said the clinics would become an important step in the Sampushta Keralam programme. These would help in identifying the nutritional requirements of the people and fulfilling them, giving nutritional counselling, developing nutritional food, and bring about changes required to bring people’s daily lives up to an optimum standard, she said.
Nutrition literacy will be imparted with the support of nutritionists through these clinics. The experts will give practical directions based on evidence to increase awareness among the beneficiaries.
Besides ensuring children’s growth and development, the clinics will help improve their immunity to fight diseases.
Social Justice Secretary Biju Prabhakar presided over the function. Women and Child Development Director T.V. Anupama and UNICEF communication specialist Sugata Roy were present.
