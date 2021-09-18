Minister launches KTU insurance scheme

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

18 September 2021 19:38 IST

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu has exhorted universities to strive to create a knowledge society that is equipped to build a robust and sustainable economy.

Inaugurating the ‘Suraksha’ insurance scheme rolled out by APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University here on Friday, Dr. Bindu said universities could become beacons of light to the youth only if they transitioned themselves into centres of learning that assured the all-round growth and development of students.

“Their main challenge of the higher education sector was to produce distinctive and practice knowledge. While we live in times when artificial intelligence triumphed over the human brain, universities must be able to keep up with fast-paced changes seen across the world,” she said.

The Minister launched the insurance scheme meant for university students by handing over a cheque of ₹5 lakh to the mother of Sooraj Krishna who succumbed to COVID-19 recently. She also inaugurated the ‘Life’ magazine that encapsulated the activities undertaken by engineering colleges as the pandemic raged on. ‘Sutharyam’, a digital students’ grievance redressal system, was also launched on the occasion.

Kadakampally Surendran, MLA presided over the function. Vice Chancellor M.S. Rajasree, Pro-Vice Chancellor S. Ayoob, Syndicate members P.K. Biju and I. Saju were also present on the occasion.