Minister launches KSFDC’s film under women directors’ project

Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice R. Bindu switched on the production of the film Inheritance on International Women’s Day on Tuesday.

The film will be produced by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) on behalf the State government under its ‘Films Directed by Women’ project.

Minister for Culture Saji Cherian and Transport Minister Antony Raju attended the function held on the sidelines of the programme organised by the Department of Cultural Affairs as part of the government’s cultural and educational initiative for women empowerment, ‘Samam’, at the Tagore Theatre here.

Actor and danseuse Lakshmi Gopalaswamy clicked the clapboard for the film, directed by Indu V.R. Inheritance, Indu’s first film, was selected for production by the KSFDC in 2020-21 financial year under the ‘Films Directed by Women’ project, an initiative for the empowerment of women by giving wings to their creative talents.

KSFDC chairman Shaji N. Karun; Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman Ranjith; Cultural Affairs Principal Secretary Rani George, and KSFDC MD N. Maya, were also present.

Launched in 2019-20, the first movie produced under ‘Films Directed by Women’ project was Tara Ramanujan-directed Nishiddho, which got selected to many film festival circuits in the country and abroad. The second film that went on the floors in the same year under this project was Divorce, helmed by Mini I.G. This film is ready to hit the cinemas soon.

Another film under the project, titled B 32 Muthal 44 Vare, will start rolling in a few days.

In a major project to support directors from less-privileged sections, KSFDC has also launched a project to support film directors belonging to the SC/ST category in 2020-21. The filming of two movies—Ariku, directed by V.S. Sanoj and Pirathi by Arun J. Mohan—selected under this project will commence soon.