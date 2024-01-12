Minister launches interactive programme for dairy farmers

January 12, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - KOLLAM

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani on Friday launched ‘Dairy Next’, an interactive programme that will provide authentic information on cow rearing to dairy farmers.

Speaking at the event in Chanapara near Kadakkal, the Minister said the programme will be implemented in all the 140 Assembly constituencies of the State. “Through new schemes of the Dairy Development department up to 20 cows were given to each farmer in 2023. The scheme to provide cows to 64,000 farmers below poverty line will be launched soon. Schemes for farmers living in high-range and coastal areas are also on the anvil and fishers and coir workers will also be the beneficiaries,” said the Minister.

Observing that more people are opting for dairy sector, she added that the State government will provide all assistance to them. “Now Kerala has also been included in the comprehensive insurance scheme that provides insurance for cows. In two years, Kerala will have the provision to ensure insurance for all cows. Fodder grass cultivation in the State will also be extended since it is an essential part of the diet,” she added.

Launched by Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development department in association with Kerala Livestock Development Board and Kerala Feeds Limited (KFL), ‘Dairy Next’ aims to provide scientific as well as practical knowledge on rearing cows. It will also give farmers tips on how to improve milk production while bringing down the production cost. The overall objective is to achieve self-sufficiency in milk production.

The scientific diet and practices have been prepared by a team including KFL managing director Dr B. Sreekumar, KLDB managing director Dr R. Rajeev, Department of Dairy Development joint director Salini Gopinath and Animal Husbandry department additional director Ajith Babu. The diet and tips on scientific cow rearing were developed after studying the practices of KLF and KLDB farms.

The event also introduced some guidelines to prevent the death of livestock due to consumption of plants with toxicity. Information on leaves and grass varieties with toxic content were also discussed while the farmers were provided the steps to be taken and numbers to be contacted in case of poisoning.