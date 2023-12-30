GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister launches heli-tourism project

December 30, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala will shortly announce a helicopter-tourism policy, in order to usher in a tourism-friendly regulations and to encourage public-private participation (PPP) in the sector, Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas said at Cochin International Airport after launching a heli-tourism venture that would string together the State’s prominent destinations by air.

The project will help tourists save on commuting time, since Kerala topped in density of population (at three times the national average) and vehicles in the country. For example, helicopters can provide air connectivity from Kochi to tourism spots in Idukki and Wayanad. Kerala Tourism will play the role of facilitator in the initiative. Roping in private players will help in among others, to have helipads at different tourism locales. The venture comes after Kerala Tourism’s initiatives like houseboats and caravans, he added.

Mr Riyas went on to launch a micro website for helicopter-tourism in the State that would provide information on various travel packages offered by the heli operators, and ways to book them. He also handed over tickets to the first batch of four passengers.

The tour services are set to pick up with more heli operators meeting with the security criteria and going on to earn recognition from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security. Expressions of Interest (EoI) are being invited, after which aspiring operators ought to furnish detailed plans.

Efforts are on to co opt helipads near tourist spots, to build new ones and to provide last-mile connectivity. New ones will be built based on feedback from tourists. The heli tourism initiative caters to the changing preferences of tourists worldwide, tourism officials said.

Those who attended the launch function included Secretary of Kerala Tourism K. Biju, Director P.B. Nooh, Additional Director S. Prem Krishnan, Ernakulam District Collector N.S.K. Umesh and Chairman of Kerala Tourism Infrastructure Ltd S.K. Sajeesh.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.