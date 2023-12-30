Minister launches heli-tourism project

December 30, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST

Kerala will shortly announce a helicopter-tourism policy, in order to usher in a tourism-friendly regulations and to encourage public-private participation (PPP) in the sector, Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas said at Cochin International Airport after launching a heli-tourism venture that would string together the State’s prominent destinations by air.

The project will help tourists save on commuting time, since Kerala topped in density of population (at three times the national average) and vehicles in the country. For example, helicopters can provide air connectivity from Kochi to tourism spots in Idukki and Wayanad. Kerala Tourism will play the role of facilitator in the initiative. Roping in private players will help in among others, to have helipads at different tourism locales. The venture comes after Kerala Tourism’s initiatives like houseboats and caravans, he added.

Mr Riyas went on to launch a micro website for helicopter-tourism in the State that would provide information on various travel packages offered by the heli operators, and ways to book them. He also handed over tickets to the first batch of four passengers.

The tour services are set to pick up with more heli operators meeting with the security criteria and going on to earn recognition from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security. Expressions of Interest (EoI) are being invited, after which aspiring operators ought to furnish detailed plans.

Efforts are on to co opt helipads near tourist spots, to build new ones and to provide last-mile connectivity. New ones will be built based on feedback from tourists. The heli tourism initiative caters to the changing preferences of tourists worldwide, tourism officials said.

Those who attended the launch function included Secretary of Kerala Tourism K. Biju, Director P.B. Nooh, Additional Director S. Prem Krishnan, Ernakulam District Collector N.S.K. Umesh and Chairman of Kerala Tourism Infrastructure Ltd S.K. Sajeesh.