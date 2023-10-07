Minister launches Grama Vandi project

October 07, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - KASARAGOD

State Transport Minister Antony Raju inaugurated the ‘Grama Vandi’ project jointly launched by Kumbala grama panchayat and Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), here on Friday.

Speaking at the occasion, the Minister said that services of KSRTC will be made available to everyone through the project. ‘Grama vandi’ aims to solve problems related to the transport industry in the hinterland.

He said that the State government has realised the dream of bus concession for students of Manjeswaram studying in various colleges in Mangaluru.

AI cameras

The Minister also said that when AI cameras were introduced, many kinds of objections came up. However, the number of accidents and traffic violations have reduced after their introduction.

He said that officers are coming from States such as Karnataka and Maharashtra to learn about the model AI cameras.

On the occasion of the inauguration, the first service of the Grama Vandi was free. The Minister also participated in the maiden procession after the flag-off along with the people’s representatives.

