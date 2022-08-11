Kerala

Minister launches Freedom Wall project

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu inaugurating the Freedom Wall mural art project at the Government Sanskrit College, Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM August 11, 2022 22:04 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 22:04 IST

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu on Thursday formally inaugurated the Freedom Wall mural art project to deck up government colleges across the State to mark the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence.

Highlighting the milestones of the country’s freedom struggle and its rich cultural heritage, the project is jointly organised by the Directorate of Collegiate Education and the State National Service Scheme (NSS) unit.

Freedom Walls will come up at 64 government colleges, with the largest coming up on the walls of the Government Sanskrit College, Thiruvananthapuram, where the inaugural function was held. The mural stretch, which will cover an area of 20,000 ft, is touted to be the largest collection of murals painted in the country as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The Government Sanskrit College, Thiruvananthapuram, decked up for the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The endeavour is being undertaken by NSS volunteers; students and teachers of RLV College of Music and Fine Arts, Tripunithura, and Sanskrit College, Thiruvananthapuram, among others.

Director of Collegiate Education V. Vigneshwari, Sanskrit College principal K.D. Sobha and State NSS Officer R.N. Anzer were among those who spoke.

