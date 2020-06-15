Kerala

Minister launches anti-COVID mats

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac launching the Anti-COVID Health Plus Mats of the Kerala State Coir Corporation on Monday.

It is sold as a set with coir mat, tray and sanitising solution

Anti-COVID Health Plus Mats from the Kerala State Coir Corporation, Alappuzha, was launched by Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac on Monday.

The Minister handed over a mat to M. Kumararaja, Secretary of Coir Board, at a brief function organised here. The Minister said that the coir industry would be able to overcome the current adverse market conditions through innovative products like the anti-COVID mats, which will be made available to all homes in the State at a reduced price.

He said that these mats will be required during reverse quarantine measures that could happen in the future when houses have to ensure hygiene. He said the user-friendly and affordable product was made out of 100% natural material.

N. Padmakumar, secretary, Coir Department; T. K. Devakumar, chairman, Kerala State Coir Corporation and G Sreekumar, managing director of the Corporation, were present.

The launch of the anti-COVID mat was followed by a discussion with Mr. Kumararaja regarding marketing opportunities and the present market environment.

The anti-COVID mat is sold as a set comprising coir mat, a tray and sanitizing solution.

Coir mats from natural coir fibres are placed in a tray filled with sanitising solution approved by relevant medical agencies. The mat is designed for use in both homes and offices. Mats used in houses will have three-litre sanitizer capacity and the ones in offices will use ten-litre sanitizer capacity.

The product will be available in the market in July through Coircraft, Kerala State Coir Corporation distribution chain and also through Kudumbashree, said a communication from the Coir Corporation here on Monday.

