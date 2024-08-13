GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister launches A-STEP project in Alappuzha

Published - August 13, 2024 06:55 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Agriculture Minister P. Prasad inaugurating the A-STEP project in Alappuzha on Tuesday.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad inaugurating the A-STEP project in Alappuzha on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

Alappuzha School Total Excellence Programme (A-STEP), a project aimed at improving the educational standards of students in the district and achieving overall development, was launched on Tuesday.

It was inaugurated by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad in a function held at Cherthala South Government Higher Secondary School.

The project is being implemented jointly by the Alappuzha district administration, Kerala Youth Leadership Academy and Young Kerala Fellowship programme. The Minister also inaugurated A-STEP Cares for providing mental health support for students and A-STEP Sanitary Solutions aimed at menstrual hygiene management at the function.

A-STEP will be initially implemented in 200 select schools. District Collector Alex Varghese said the project would also strive to eradicate the widespread drug abuse among students. The project will be expanded to areas such as vocational training, children’s rights, skill development, and personality development, Mr. Varghese said.

A-STEP Cares will focus on improving academic performance by addressing students’ mental health and well-being. Students will be given counselling with the help of counsellors from various departments, including Women and Child Development, Excise, Health and General Education.

Cherthala South grama panchayat president Sinimol Samson, Subcollector Sameer Kishan, District Child Protection officer T.V. Minimol and others attended the function.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.