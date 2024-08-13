Minister launches A-STEP project in Alappuzha

Alappuzha School Total Excellence Programme (A-STEP), a project aimed at improving the educational standards of students in the district and achieving overall development, was launched on Tuesday.

It was inaugurated by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad in a function held at Cherthala South Government Higher Secondary School.

The project is being implemented jointly by the Alappuzha district administration, Kerala Youth Leadership Academy and Young Kerala Fellowship programme. The Minister also inaugurated A-STEP Cares for providing mental health support for students and A-STEP Sanitary Solutions aimed at menstrual hygiene management at the function.

A-STEP will be initially implemented in 200 select schools. District Collector Alex Varghese said the project would also strive to eradicate the widespread drug abuse among students. The project will be expanded to areas such as vocational training, children’s rights, skill development, and personality development, Mr. Varghese said.

A-STEP Cares will focus on improving academic performance by addressing students’ mental health and well-being. Students will be given counselling with the help of counsellors from various departments, including Women and Child Development, Excise, Health and General Education.

Cherthala South grama panchayat president Sinimol Samson, Subcollector Sameer Kishan, District Child Protection officer T.V. Minimol and others attended the function.