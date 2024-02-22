ADVERTISEMENT

Minister lauds MGU for housing scheme

February 22, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu has lauded the Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) for the successful establishment of the “Snehaveedu” (Home of Love) project that supported 100 impoverished families.

At a function held here on Thursday, the Minister handed over the keys of ten houses to the beneficiaries. Additionally, as many as 215 “Sneharamams” (Gardens of Love), which were made by converting public places previously used for waste dumping, were thrown open to the public.

The Minister also distributed awards to the best performing NSS units under the MGU. CMS College Kottayam received the award for the best unit, with Sacred Heart College Thevara securing the second prize. St. Kuriakose College of Management Kuruppumpadi received the best emerging unit award.

V.N. Vasavan, Minister for Cooperation inaugurated the event. MGU Vice-Chancellor C.T. Aravindakumar presided over.

